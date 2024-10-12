Collective effort needed for meaningful 'constitutional reforms': Senator Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan Saturday emphasized the urgent need for constitutional reforms, highlighting the government's commitment to working with all parties for addressing the country's pressing constitutional issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlights the urgent need for constitutional reforms in Pakistan and emphasizes that previous practices, particularly by the PTI, have exploited the courts for personal interests, undermining the integrity of the judicial system.

This misuse of power has led to a lack of trust in institutions and hindered the country's progress, he added.

Unity and merit-based systems are essential for Pakistan's progress, he added.

He further said that by prioritizing merit and good governance, Pakistan can move towards a more equitable society, addressing the concerns of its diverse population and promoting democratic values.

He also urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone their protest call during the SCO summit, emphasizing that the protest will not be allowed at all.

To replying a query, he warned that no any individual or political party should be allowed to plunge the country into darkness.