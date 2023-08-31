Open Menu

Collective Efforts Aim To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030; Commissioner

Collective efforts aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that collective efforts were aimed at ensuring the achievement of the 2030 goals to move towards a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that collective efforts were aimed at ensuring the achievement of the 2030 goals to move towards a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous world.

He said this while participating in the session of the United Nations Global Dialogue on Sustainable Development at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI).

The event was attended by the United Nations Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, Chamber President Saqib Rafiq, and people from civil society and various schools of thought.

Addressing a session on promoting sustainable development, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that global dialogue helps to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences among stakeholders.

Liaqat Ali Chatha said that the Chamber of Commerce was playing its role for the goals of sustainable development including support in policy making, capacity building and networking.

Pakistan was a developing country and faced many challenges including the eradication of poverty, equal rights, elimination of diseases and equal opportunities for public education for which every person must strive according to his potential.

President Chamber Saqib Rafiq said women were playing a significant role in the country's development and that the Rawalpindi Chamber was committed to providing better opportunities for women to work He said that the Chamber has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment of women and was trying its best to provide a safe environment to women, especially in workplaces so that they can perform their duties equally.

The United Nations Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis said that the number of global goals was 17, which aimed to bring peace and prosperity to the people of the world.

It also aimed to develop strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and promote economic growth, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan