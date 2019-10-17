Collective efforts being made to ensure food security: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Punjab Food department and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) were making collectively for ensuring food security besides provision of healthy diet to the people.

He said this in a message issued here in connection with World Food Day.

He said, "lets make a pledge today that we will continue our awareness campaign at international level aimed at reducing hunger." The minister said that efforts were being made in securing food needs in the province and the purpose was to ensure the provision of required minerals and vitamins in a diet, which were necessary for a healthy human body.