Collective efforts crucial for eradication of corruption: NAB Balochistan DG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Director General (DG) Farmanullah Khan Thursday said the bureau is striving hard to eradicate corruption from the country.

"Collective efforts by all segment of the society are required to get rid of the menace of corruption," he said while talking to the complainants on Thursday during an open court held here at the regional bureau.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the NAB chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the director general held an open court during which a large number of complainants hailing from various parts of the province visited the bureau office and submitted their complaints against various departments and private entities.

He, on the occasion, recalled that premier anti-watchdog is making serious efforts against all form of corruption and corrupt practices under the NAO 1999.

"NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through its holistic approach.

"Elements involved in looting the national wealth would be brought to justice. In the light of NAB chairman's vision, accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability," he maintained.

He assured that according to the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affecteed people and recovered the looted national wealth.

Farmanullah calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints to the quarters concerned on the spot.