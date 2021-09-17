UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Essential For Elimination Of Narcotics In Province: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that only through joint efforts, the menace of drugs and narcotics could be eliminated from the society for the safety of future generations.

He said there was an urgent need to adopt a comprehensive strategy to tackle the curse of narcotics adding he said, "We have to focus on elimination of narcotics form the province through cooperation".

Governor Balochistan expressed these views in a meeting with ANF Director General Major General Ghulam Shabir Narejo at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, Governor Zahoor Agha said the eradication of drugs was a national task and the people must cooperate with law enforcement agencies for safety of new generation,"It is the humane duty of every sensible person to play their part against narcotics in order to eliminate it from the province", he said.

He said the drug awareness could be further reduced by conducting public awareness campaign.

