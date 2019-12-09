Collective efforts essential for elimination of corruption from province: Governor Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that all intellectuals, scholars, stakeholders and society members have to play their due role to eradicate corruption all sectors in order to ensure corruption free country.

He expressed these views in a ceremony organized at Governor House to celebrate World Anti-Corruption Day by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan.

DG NAB Balochistan Farman Ullah, Additional IG Police Akram Naeem Bhroka, Brigadier Syed Agha Gull, Dr, Atta-ur- Rehman, vice chancellors of universities, senior officials and a large number of students attended the ceremony of World Anti-Corruption Day celebration.

Governor Balochistan Justice (Retired) AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai said NAB ordinance has taken an active role in preventing corruption in country and an accountability was being held across country in every persons including political leaders, officials and common men on equality basis.

He said reformation of government departments was essential for provision of direct relief to public in Balochistan, saying medicines have in central hospitals' stores but doctors could not give patients owing to fake medicines and purchasing fake medicines was also come in corruption case.

He regretted that there was no available of biting dogs' vaccination in respective hospitals and in the past, Quetta was the cleanest City in world but now the situation is getting worse.

"Problems are being complicated due to not taken consultation of from educationists and experts and schools are running without facilities in Balochistan owing to corruption of past", he said, saying some leaders were arrested in corruption cases but they now went to abroad for treatment, if they make any one standard hospital their tenure, they would not go today foreign countries for medical aid.

Governor said there should make accountability of every persons for development of society, giving justice was not the work of just courts or the NAB but people have responsible to make their self-accountability in the society.

He said if looted money was returned to Pakistan, the country would not need to take loans, saying we have to separate corrupt elements from our ranks.

On the occasion addressing at the ceremony, DG NAB FarmanUllah said NAB was committed to end corruption through contribution of government and public, saying NAB maintained merit all cases and in no pressure would be taken any cases by NAB.

"Transparency accountability is significant for Pakistan, all nations have expectation on NAB in order to eliminate menace corruption from country", he said, saying problems of Balochistan's people could not be resolved due to poor performances of institutions and systems.

He said people would not take any benefit from mineral resources like Riko-Diq was system weakness, saying illegal housing societies in Quetta have become a challenge to the City.

"In this regard, NAB was ready to cooperate with provincial government to reform Balochistan rules for betterment of departments", he said.

He said NAB believes in discrimination accountability which was important for progress of the country, saying Pakistan is ranked 117 out of 180 in current rating of transparency International, according to a Gallup poll, 59/ of people trust at the NAB because of anti-corruption measures.

"NAB has added Rs 342 billion in national exchequer since its inception while in supervision of current Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has deposited Rs 71 bilion in national exchequer over last 25 months", DG NAB said.

He also appreciated efforts of students from different educational institutions who played their role to spread awareness against corruption, hence various programs regarding anti-corruption were held in colleges and universities level where students took part in competition of the programs.

Governor Balochistan also distributed certificates and awards among students who took part in anti-corruption competitions programs at the end of ceremony.