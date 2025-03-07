Collective efforts essential for promotion of domestic, foreign investment in Balcohsitan: Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar said that we could promote domestic and foreign investment in the province through collective efforts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar said that we could promote domestic and foreign investment in the province through collective efforts.

Talking to representatives of the business community in his office, he said that when business activities increase, stability comes to the country, and people become prosperous, the Balochistan Board of Investment's objective is to find ways that will determine the destination of economic development.

The Balochistan government and the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, are actively working towards this goal, he said.

He further stated that, Numerous facilities and incentives are being provided to investors and businessmen, an excellent environment has been provided for business, the questions of the business community are being answered and their concerns are being addressed.

He said that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan and the largest province in terms of area, nature has blessed this province with many blessings.

Its natural resources, beautiful coastal locations, and geography are of great importance.

He said that the availability of raw materials, the development of the coastal strip and Gwadar Deep Sea Port, access to Central Asian countries, Gulf states and other neighboring countries, hardworking labor, industrial zones with all basic infrastructure, and flexible government policies are a proof that the government is serious about this goal.

Mines and minerals, livestock, energy, agriculture, coastal development, industrial zones, and other sectors are very suitable for investment in Balochistan, he said and added that businessmen should take advantage of these opportunities and expand their businesses in Balochistan, this will not only open new avenues for their businesses but also create employment opportunities for the people of this province.