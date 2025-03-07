Open Menu

Collective Efforts Essential For Promotion Of Domestic, Foreign Investment In Balcohsitan: Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Collective efforts essential for promotion of domestic, foreign investment in Balcohsitan: Kakar

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar said that we could promote domestic and foreign investment in the province through collective efforts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar said that we could promote domestic and foreign investment in the province through collective efforts.

Talking to representatives of the business community in his office, he said that when business activities increase, stability comes to the country, and people become prosperous, the Balochistan Board of Investment's objective is to find ways that will determine the destination of economic development.

The Balochistan government and the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, headed by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, are actively working towards this goal, he said.

He further stated that, Numerous facilities and incentives are being provided to investors and businessmen, an excellent environment has been provided for business, the questions of the business community are being answered and their concerns are being addressed.

He said that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan and the largest province in terms of area, nature has blessed this province with many blessings.

Its natural resources, beautiful coastal locations, and geography are of great importance.

He said that the availability of raw materials, the development of the coastal strip and Gwadar Deep Sea Port, access to Central Asian countries, Gulf states and other neighboring countries, hardworking labor, industrial zones with all basic infrastructure, and flexible government policies are a proof that the government is serious about this goal.

Mines and minerals, livestock, energy, agriculture, coastal development, industrial zones, and other sectors are very suitable for investment in Balochistan, he said and added that businessmen should take advantage of these opportunities and expand their businesses in Balochistan, this will not only open new avenues for their businesses but also create employment opportunities for the people of this province.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

1 hour ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

20 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

21 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

11 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

21 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

11 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan