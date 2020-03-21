Collective efforts essential to combat coronavirus: Ziaullah Lango

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday visited Quetta Shaikh Zayed Hospital to review precautionary measures against coronavirus on special directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday visited Quetta Shaikh Zayed Hospital to review precautionary measures against coronavirus on special directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He said people should remain in their houses in the present situation in order to cope with the challenge of the deadly virus.

"It is essential to follow preventive steps against the coronavirus because we can only defeat the epidemic virus by adopting precautionary measures," he said adding collective efforts also needed to tackle the evolving situation of the virus.

He also warned profiteers to avoid selling things on high price otherwise; strict action would be taken against them. Public could not be left on he mercy of hoarders in this difficult situation, he added.

He said on special directives of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is taking all possible measures to provide facilities including foods and other necessary items to visitors and patients at quarantine centers and isolation wards in the province.

The minister further said the PDMA is continuously supplying food to the patients in established centers while he issued special directives to the PDMA officials to expedite relief work in the hospitals and qaurantine centers.

So far, 104 patients have been brought to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, he said adding Chief Ministet Mir Jam Kamal Khan is specially monitoring all processes of precautionary measures throughout Balochistan to fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier, The minister was briefed about the provision of treatment facilities to the patients and other arrangements against the coronavirus.