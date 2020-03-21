UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Essential To Combat Coronavirus: Ziaullah Lango

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Collective efforts essential to combat coronavirus: Ziaullah Lango

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday visited Quetta Shaikh Zayed Hospital to review precautionary measures against coronavirus on special directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday visited Quetta Shaikh Zayed Hospital to review precautionary measures against coronavirus on special directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He said people should remain in their houses in the present situation in order to cope with the challenge of the deadly virus.

"It is essential to follow preventive steps against the coronavirus because we can only defeat the epidemic virus by adopting precautionary measures," he said adding collective efforts also needed to tackle the evolving situation of the virus.

He also warned profiteers to avoid selling things on high price otherwise; strict action would be taken against them. Public could not be left on he mercy of hoarders in this difficult situation, he added.

He said on special directives of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is taking all possible measures to provide facilities including foods and other necessary items to visitors and patients at quarantine centers and isolation wards in the province.

The minister further said the PDMA is continuously supplying food to the patients in established centers while he issued special directives to the PDMA officials to expedite relief work in the hospitals and qaurantine centers.

So far, 104 patients have been brought to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, he said adding Chief Ministet Mir Jam Kamal Khan is specially monitoring all processes of precautionary measures throughout Balochistan to fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier, The minister was briefed about the provision of treatment facilities to the patients and other arrangements against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Price All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin appeals people to observe social distanc ..

6 minutes ago

Out of 2700 tested for COVID-19, 101 diagnosed pos ..

6 minutes ago

Two new cases come up, toll of positive cases rise ..

6 minutes ago

All markets, shopping malls to remain closed from ..

6 minutes ago

Tally of coronavirus cases rises to 359, including ..

44 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar paying special focus on deve ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.