Collective efforts for TB eradication needed: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday sought an active cooperation of all segments of the society in promoting awareness about the TB.

He stated this while addressing the participants of annual general meeting (AGM) of Anti TB Association Mirwah taluka at his office.

He said positive thoughts could be helpful in bringing positive changes in the society and NGOs were playing their pivotal role in this regard.

DC further said that that to make individual or collective efforts for TB eradication was a prime obligation of every men of the society. Earlier, the DC visited the TB Hospital Khairpur and inquired about health of the patients.