'Collective Efforts Key To Unlocking Polio-free Country': Anwar Ul Haq
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Captain (r) Anwar Al Haq, Director of the National Polio Operations Center Monday emphasized that collective efforts are crucial in the fight against polio in Pakistan as country inches closer to achieving a polio-free status, stakeholders are stressing the importance of working together to wipe out the disease once and for all.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel , he stressed that the government, healthcare workers and parents must work together to ensure the disease is eradicated from the country.
He also lauded the government's initiatives to strengthen the healthcare system and improve access to vaccination services, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
However, Captain Al Haq cautioned that despite the progress, there is still much work to be done.
He emphasized the need for sustained efforts to maintain the momentum and overcome the remaining
challenges.
He also appealed to parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated, stressing that every child must be immunized to prevent the spread of the disease.
Anwar also appreciated the growing acceptance of polio vaccination in Balochistan, acknowledging the progress made in the region.
However, he emphasized that more awareness is necessary to completely eradicate the disease, he added.
To address the remaining challenges, Haq stressed the need for strict measures to ensure that those who reject the polio vaccine are addressed.
The importance of awareness and strict enforcement is underscored by the fact that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic, he mentioned.
He also commended Saudi Arabia's efforts in producing essential polio vaccines, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the fight against polio.
By combining awareness campaigns, community outreach programs and international cooperation, Pakistan can move closer to achieving its goal of becoming a polio-free nation, he concluded.
