Collective efforts, laws implementation stressed on 'World Child day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Experts on 'Universal Children's Day' have expressed serious concern over violation of child rights, stressed for collective efforts for true implementation of laws and for creating awareness among policymakers of challenges confronting child in accessing justice.

Talking to a Private news channel , Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed on the occasion highlighted the impact of abuse on the children and the role teachers can play in sensitizing and raising awareness on self-protection.

She urged that the government should take effective measures to implement children specific laws enacted in the country.

She said Pakistani nation was a great nation and it needed just collective and organized efforts to overcome issues, adding, it is a collective responsibility of everyone including media, civil society and NGOs to work for Child rights in the country.

She said that the prime responsibility of state and its institutions, besides the parents and teachers themselves, was to provide children with better health and education facilities.

She added, the majority of Pakistani children lacked many facilities due to lack of implementing of exciting laws strict laws, out of court settlement of child abuse cases inequality, and poverty.

She explained that the World Children's Day is celebrated on 20th November every year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children s welfare.

The World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day, she added.

"We, as a nation, need to make efforts on extraordinary levels to give our future generations justice, fair-play, equality and peace," she said, adding, that children were the most precious assets of the human race.

She also asked parents to concentrate more on the character-building of their children to make them successful citizens.

Another Child specialist AKUH Dr Danish AbdulAziz also underlined the need for collective efforts and coordination between government departments and civil society for protection of the rights of children in Pakistan.

He said this year, due to COVID-19, world Children's day was celebrating virtually, which could mean its significance is overlooked. But 2020 might be critical when it comes to children's futures.

He mentioned that COVID-19 has impacted the lives of billions of children all over the world and has created a massive disruption in education and their mental health.

The pandemic has also led to a significant increase in the number of children living in multidimensional poverty, which means that they lack access to fundamental resources such as education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation and water, he added.

He said that quality education and high standard training were essential for the future of children who would eventually have to shoulder the responsibility to lead the nation to progress and prosperity.

He said that good education, good health and perfect training was the children's right and the government's responsibility.

He lamented that being fourth largest child population country of the world, the majority of children in Pakistan still remain without access to their basic rights of health and education.

Expert also highlighted suffering of children and urged the need for raising awareness about their basic rights.