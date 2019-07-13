Collective efforts need for removing backwardness of Balochistan: Mir Tariq Mehmood Kethran

Former Provincial Minister, tribal leader candidate of NA-259, Mir Tariq Mehmood Kethran on Saturday said all stakeholders would take collective measures for addressing problems of public and to remove backwardness of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Provincial Minister, tribal leader candidate of NA-259, Mir Tariq Mehmood Kethran on Saturday said all stakeholders would take collective measures for addressing problems of public and to remove backwardness of Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said I believe on serving of public and i am striving to provide basic facilities to them in respective areas of Balochistan because majority of people of province are not available basic amenities including health, education and water in remote respective areas of Balochistan.

Mr Tariq Mehmood Khathran said measures would be taken to improve functionality of local government in respective areas of province but functionality of local government is important for development at district level.

"Working of local government is being done by Members of National Assembly (MNA) but it is not job of MNA and leaders are responsibility to address main issues of public and to make comprehensive policy for interest of people and country", he said, adding I would raise this issue in National Assembly when Supreme Court of Pakistan would give verdict in favor of me.

He also thanked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualifying Jamhoori Wattan Party's (JWP) Chief Shahzain Bugti from National Assembly membership on July 2, 2019 after recounting votes of 29 polling stations, when I had challenged Bugti's victory under legal process in ECP.

He further mentioned sectors including health, education, and agriculture are being weaken due to lack of planning and recommendations in past tenure which would be improved through comprehensive plan of stakeholders for betterment of areas.

"Education standard would not be achieved in the province because teachers were recruited through recommendation culture", he said, saying that education would be promoted in the respective areas on implementation of merit in the area.

He said stakeholders should take steps to depoliticize educational and health departments for enhancing performance of these sectors in province, adding I am trying to ensure merit implementation in sectors while merit implementation is significant for decreasing of corruption from the society which is key sources of development of the areas.

He said government would take steps to establish libraries in order to uplift interest of students towards books reading which would be important for uplifting educational sectors in the areas.

Replying to a question, he said there is no restoring water system in province which is effecting ground level water in the areas,therefore, our agriculture and livestock is being effected from deficiency of water.

He said in this regard, more dams including small and big dams would be constructed through cooperation of Federal and provincial government for restoring water in order to improve ground level of water which could be solved issue of problems in the province.