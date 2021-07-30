UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed For Clean Environment PHA Chairman

Fri 30th July 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman, Yasir Gillani Friday kick-started monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Government Girls Collage Shahdara lawns here.

The chairman called for planting maximum tress to eliminate air pollution and added that collective efforts were needed to create healthy and clean environment.

"The PHA is coordinating with the public and private schools and other educational institutes to increase green area in the city.

" He said that during the campaign, the PHA would plant one million saplings in various areas of the city.

He said that the PHA prepared a comprehensive plan to engage students, traders, social and political leaders as well as civil society members and others for the noble cause.

Collage Principal Prof Yasmin Naeem, Vice Principal Prof Lubna Amber, Prof Rabia Mazhar, Shazia Aslam and a number of teachers and students present on occasion actively participated by planting several saplings.

