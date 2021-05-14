UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed For Country's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Collective efforts needed for country's development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that collective efforts are required for ensuring prosperity and development in the country.

According to official sources here on Friday, he said that personal interests should be set aside in the larger interest of the country.

He said that under prevailing circumstances there was no scope for politics of chaos in the country adding that opposition should shun its negative attitude.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined for promotion of solidarity in the country.

He further said that it was need of the hour to follow golden principles of brotherhood and unity.

CM said "Pakistan is our identity and we are recognized with it all over the world."

