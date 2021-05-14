LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that collective efforts are required for ensuring prosperity and development in the country.

Official sources said here on Friday, the CM said that personal interests should be set aside in the larger interest of the country.

He said that under prevailing circumstances there was no scope for politics of choas in the country adding that opposition should shun its negative attitude.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined for the promotion of solidarity in the country. He further said that it was need of the hour to follow golden principles of brotherhood and unity.

The CM said: "Pakistan is our identity and we are recognized with it all over the world."