Collective Efforts Needed For Elimination Of Polio: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:11 PM
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Polio was a deadly disease and collective efforts were needed for its elimination
In his message on World Polio Day, the governor said the vision of the present government was to make Pakistan a Polio-free country with the help of the people.
He said that due to lack of knowledge in our country, some elements oppose the polio campaign which was regrettable.