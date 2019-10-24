UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed For Elimination Of Polio: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Polio was a deadly disease and collective efforts were needed for its elimination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Polio was a deadly disease and collective efforts were needed for its elimination.

In his message on World Polio Day, the governor said the vision of the present government was to make Pakistan a Polio-free country with the help of the people.

He said that due to lack of knowledge in our country, some elements oppose the polio campaign which was regrettable.

