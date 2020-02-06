'Collective efforts needed for welfare of special persons'

Commissioner Ishrat Ali urged the need for making struggle collectively for the welfare of special persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali urged the need for making struggle collectively for the welfare of special persons.

He expressed these views while distributing blankets among blind people which were provided by the cricket Commentators Club here onThursday.

Noted cricketer Muhammad Idrees, Raja Asad Ali and others were also present.

The commissioner said looking after persons with disabilities was a collective responsibility.

Later, he inspected facilities available at Al-Faisal Blind Center and appreciated efforts.