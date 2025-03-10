Collective Efforts Needed To Address Women's Issues: SALU VC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A one-day seminar was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur on Monday to commemorate International Women's Day. Organized by the Department of Political Science at the Benazir Chair, the seminar focused on women's roles in society and their empowerment in various spheres of life.
Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of SALU Khairpur, emphasized the significance of women's contributions worldwide.
He highlighted Pakistan's progressive stance on women's rights, granting voting rights since its inception, and acknowledged the visionary leadership of women like Benazir Bhutto.
Dr. Khushk stressed the importance of collective efforts to address issues faced by women in Pakistan, encouraging the community to support women's education, careers, and equal participation in social and economic development.
He also appreciated the university's efforts to empower female faculty members and promote gender equality.
Other notable speakers included Professor Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Dr. Shahida Ameer Chandio, Head of the Department of Political Science.
The seminar concluded with a call for continued efforts to uplift and support women in all sectors, ensuring they receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve in society.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Collective efforts needed to address women's issues: SALU VC6 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 2516 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day16 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs16 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border16 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative16 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution26 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on anti-social elements continues26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 61 emergencies in one week26 minutes ago
-
Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices26 minutes ago
-
Wheat covers 1.848m acres in Multan division: Commissioner26 minutes ago
-
Building bonds: Iftar parties unite communities of all faiths36 minutes ago