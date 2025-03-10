Open Menu

Collective Efforts Needed To Address Women's Issues: SALU VC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Collective efforts needed to address women's issues: SALU VC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A one-day seminar was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur on Monday to commemorate International Women's Day. Organized by the Department of Political Science at the Benazir Chair, the seminar focused on women's roles in society and their empowerment in various spheres of life.

Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of SALU Khairpur, emphasized the significance of women's contributions worldwide.

He highlighted Pakistan's progressive stance on women's rights, granting voting rights since its inception, and acknowledged the visionary leadership of women like Benazir Bhutto.

Dr. Khushk stressed the importance of collective efforts to address issues faced by women in Pakistan, encouraging the community to support women's education, careers, and equal participation in social and economic development.

He also appreciated the university's efforts to empower female faculty members and promote gender equality.

Other notable speakers included Professor Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Dr. Shahida Ameer Chandio, Head of the Department of Political Science.

The seminar concluded with a call for continued efforts to uplift and support women in all sectors, ensuring they receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve in society.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

11 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

11 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

26 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

49 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

49 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

49 minutes ago
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

56 minutes ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

56 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan