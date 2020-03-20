Collective efforts needed to combat coronavirus: Dr Noorul Haq Qadri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri Friday said collective efforts were needed to combat the pandemic and preventive measures to stop it from spreading in other areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their due role to defeat coronavirus because the government alone could not do anything.

The minister said the people should avoid shaking hands in the wake of the current situation, adding the government asked to the religious people that they should avoid to attend gatherings and adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus to save the people from this pandemic disease.

He said religious people could play an effective role to aware the masses about the coronavirus.