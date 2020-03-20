UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Needed To Combat Coronavirus: Dr Noorul Haq Qadri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:41 PM

Collective efforts needed to combat coronavirus: Dr Noorul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri Friday said collective efforts were needed to combat the pandemic and preventive measures to stop it from spreading in other areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri Friday said collective efforts were needed to combat the pandemic and preventive measures to stop it from spreading in other areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their due role to defeat coronavirus because the government alone could not do anything.

The minister said the people should avoid shaking hands in the wake of the current situation, adding the government asked to the religious people that they should avoid to attend gatherings and adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus to save the people from this pandemic disease.

He said religious people could play an effective role to aware the masses about the coronavirus.

Related Topics

All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pentagon successfully tests hypersonic missile

2 minutes ago

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

14 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Surges by 627 to 4,032 ..

4 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chann lauds political maturity for cr ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking effective steps to fight coronavirus: ..

4 minutes ago

Down syndrome patients deserve special attention f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.