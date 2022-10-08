UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Needed To Control Dengue Virus

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Collective efforts needed to control dengue virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said on Saturday that collective efforts were needed to control dengue virus.

Talking to APP, he said the health department had adopted comprehensive measures to tackle the dengue virus.

He said that total 39 cases of dengue virus had been reported in Sargodha district since January 01, 2022 to up till now while 37 probable cases and 12,693 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported.

Dr Khaliqdad said that 650 dengue surveillance teams including 500 indoor and 150 outdoor were working in the district.

As many as 108 FIRs were got registered over the presence of dengue larvae at various localities of the city.

He urged the citizens to follow the precautionary measures to ward offdengue fever.

