UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Needed To Control Dengue Virus: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

Collective efforts needed to control dengue virus: DC

Deputy Commissioner Chinot Syed Aman Anwar Qudwani here on Friday said that collective efforts were needed to control the dengue virus

CHINOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chinot Syed Aman Anwar Qudwani here on Friday said that collective efforts were needed to control the dengue virus.

Talking to media, he said that stagnant water was major source for breeding dengue virus.

He termed that District Emergency Response committee was fully active to control the dengue virus.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Media

Recent Stories

China condoles with Tunisia over president's death ..

43 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

20 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation at ..

20 minutes ago

Engr. Amir Muhammad to defend his Ph.D thesis

45 seconds ago

Local tractor manufacturing decreases 31.2% in 11 ..

46 seconds ago

Cattle traders advised to take precautions for exp ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.