Collective efforts needed to control dengue virus: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Chinot Syed Aman Anwar Qudwani here on Friday said that collective efforts were needed to control the dengue virus

CHINOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chinot Syed Aman Anwar Qudwani here on Friday said that collective efforts were needed to control the dengue virus.

Talking to media, he said that stagnant water was major source for breeding dengue virus.

He termed that District Emergency Response committee was fully active to control the dengue virus.