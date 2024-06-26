Collective Efforts Needed To Curb Menace Of Drugs In Society: ADCG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of the World Anti-Narcotics Day, an awareness walk was organised in collaboration with the district administration and Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Allied Hospital II here on Wednesday.
The walk was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Shahab Aslam and Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, while Professor of Psychology Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, General Secretary of Anti-Narcotics Association Amna Akram, President Mohammad Parvez, Uroj Zahra, representatives of NGOs and civil society participated in the walk.
The walk started from District Council Chowk and ended at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk. The participants carried banners and placards containing different slogans: love of life, harms of addiction, etc.
Talking to participants, ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam said that addiction pushed a man from humanity to the pits hence it is essential to organise awareness programmes to remind society to reject drugs and love with life.
He said that awareness programmes under the auspices of the District Anti-Narcotics Committee are also ongoing; however, collective efforts needed to get rid of the scourge. The role of NGOs in this regard is commendable, he said.
ANF Assistant Director Salman Hundal said that drug addiction was damaging the youth. He said every section of society should come forward to get rid of the menace. He also informed the details of the actions against the drug dealers.
Other speakers said there was a need to declare war against drug dealers on a war footing, while walks, seminars and other programs should continue for public awareness.
