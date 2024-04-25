Open Menu

Collective Efforts Needed To Curb Terrorism: Barrister Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

The recent spike of targeted attacks on security forces, customs and police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a national issue which must be addressed with collective efforts, said Barrister Dr Saif here on Thursday

"We can overcome and eliminate the menace of terrorism with united efforts, " Barrister Dr Saif said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Advisor on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Saif further said that terrorism is our country's serious matter and police, security forces and law enforcement agencies are fighting war against terrorism with available resources.

Hundreds of civilians and security forces have lost their lives during the recent terrorists attacks, he added.

Police and security forces are vigilant and determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism, he said.

He said such sacrifices of law enforcement and security agencies would further strengthen our resolve.

He reiterated that KP government and the entire province standing behind the security forces in the war against terror. He stressed that we will fight the war against terror till the end of militancy in this part of the region.

There is a need to have full political responsibility and collective wisdom to win war against terrorism and achieve permanent peace, he said.

Barrister Dr Saif said that Police, Army and law enforcement agencies are committed to eliminate scourge of terrorism in the province.

