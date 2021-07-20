Collective efforts needed to defeat anti-state elements: Andleeb Abbas

A leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Tuesday said that collective efforts were needed to fight against Anti-State elements and expose them at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Tuesday said that collective efforts were needed to fight against Anti-State elements and expose them at international level.

Talking to private news channel, she said that joint lobbies of India and Israel were actively working against Pakistan and defaming the country at global level. She said that the time of blaming politics had been gone, now the people were fully aware about the performance and vision of political figures.

Andleeb expressed that Indian and Israeli agencies and mega media houses of western countries were involved in phone calls recording of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other personalities at international level. She said that it was a project of fifth generation war, adding that cyber war had been launched.

To a question, she said that unfortunately, immature newly political leadership of the Opposition was promoting the enemy's agenda in their public gathering.