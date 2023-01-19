Collective efforts needed to drag out country from prevailing crisis: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that collective efforts are needed to drag out Pakistan from the prevailing critical crisis as this objective can only be achieved through bearing each others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that collective efforts are needed to drag out Pakistan from the prevailing critical crisis as this objective can only be achieved through bearing each others.

He was addressing the 10th convocation of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) held in Quaid-e-Azam Hall of its new campus Jhang Road, here on Thursday.

He said that youth must avoid from the negative side of social media which has badly tarnished social and cultural values. "The youth is our future and they must prove themselves a man of practical and strong character instead of believing on frivolous hearsays," he added.

He said that the youth should focus on their own introspection and analyze their own blunders so that they could contribute towards a nation of strong character. The youth must realize that they could earn respect only by following the basic principles of truthfulness, he added.

He also advised the students to inculcate qualities of leadership in their own personalities besides developing the habits and mindset to accept their own defeat and demerits.

He congratulated the GCUF students on their excellent performance and appreciated the university management to harness professional skills of the students.

He said that it is very encouraging that GCUF stood first in Punjab in World Times' higher education ranking in addition to get other achievements at global level.

He also appreciated the efforts of university admin and its vice chancellor for extending substantial financial help to the flood affectees.

The governor also conferred degrees on the passing out graduates of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF). During convocation the degrees were awarded to 38262 students belonging to various programs including associate degree, master, LLB, and different sessions of BS honors.

The governor also decorated 249 students with gold medals for their excellent academic performance while 7 students and 8 faculty members and university officers were awarded gold medals for their co-curricular activities.

Meanwhile, a special honorary certificate was also awarded to former controller exams GCUF Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat in recognition of his excellent services as controller exams.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal also addressed the convocation and highlighted in details the successes of the university.

He also briefed the governor about development projects of the university and said that their focus is on modern research and education.

He said, "Our focus is on the welfare of the university employees and in this regard facility of a modern medical center, sports complex, new girls' hostels, four new academic blocks is also being provided in the university. This alma mater has been ranked at 501st position among 600 leading universities at global level and very soon we would become part of 400 best universities of the world."