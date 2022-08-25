UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Needed To Eliminate Child Labour Menace From Society: Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The speakers at a seminar on Thursday emphasized the need of collective efforts to eliminate the child labour from the society and launch of an awareness campaign among the people against the menace.

They were speaking at the launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention and Elimination of Child Domestic Labor" in collaboration with International Labor Organization held at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ.

They said that the children engaged in child labour of domestic work were assessed at the micro-level, where the 'push' factors were explored, including social support, home environment and the attitude of children and parents towards the menace.

The macro-level critically assessed the policies, laws and programmes, addressing the national and sub-national response to child labour in domestic work.

And finally, the priority areas were recommended including legislative and non-legislative measures for combatting child labour in domestic work in Pakistan, they added.

Moreover, the speakers shared the key objectives of the project, progress made so far on the ongoing and planned activities. They also highlighted the products and the programs, partnerships and mobilization of stakeholders for accelerating joint efforts towards prevention and elimination of child labour in the country.

One in every four households in Pakistan employs a child in domestic work, predominantly girls, aged 10 to 14 years, Dr Meesha Iqbal remarked, while disseminating the scoping study report relating to child labour in domestic work in Pakistan. The study offered pertinent insights into the current landscape of child labour in domestic work in the country.

