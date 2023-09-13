'Collective efforts needed to end smog'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said collective efforts are needed to prevent smog.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar at Vocational Institute organized by Toyota.

Teachers, traffic police officers and a large number of students were also present.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat also distributed pamphlets among students.