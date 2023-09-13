Open Menu

'Collective Efforts Needed To End Smog'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

'Collective efforts needed to end smog'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said collective efforts are needed to prevent smog.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar at Vocational Institute organized by Toyota.

Teachers, traffic police officers and a large number of students were also present.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat also distributed pamphlets among students.

Related Topics

Police RTA Traffic Toyota

Recent Stories

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

11 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

34 minutes ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

41 minutes ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

56 minutes ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

4 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

4 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

5 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan