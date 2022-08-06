UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Needed To Ensure Country's Progress, Prosperity: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that collective efforts were needed to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity

Addressing the 'Umrah Seminar 2022', organised by the Meezab Group of Hajj, Umrah travelers at a local hotel, he said political and religious leaders should play their role to maintain peace in the country. "We should evolve such a strategy which could put the entire Muslim world on the road to progress and prosperity," he added.

Tahir Ashrafi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Saudi Arabia was the centre of islam, which was playing a significant role in bridging the gap among Muslims across the world.

He appreciated the outstanding services being rendered by the Saudi government and Ministry for Religious Affairs Pakistan for the Hajj pilgrims.

Ashrafi said the government was supporting large business groups like Meezab Group for the country's development and its role for providing employment to the youth. He said, "We have to think together for betterment of the country."Tahir Mehmood said, "We should build a consensus and devise a long-term strategy to deal with economic, interior and foreign policies for a stable Pakistan."Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Meezab Group Chairman Shahid Mehmod Anwar, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Mian Abdul Shakoor and others were also present.

