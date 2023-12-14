Collective efforts needed to establish welfare state: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged collective efforts to achieve the objectives of Pakistan and materialize dreams of the founding fathers for establishing a welfare state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged collective efforts to achieve the objectives of Pakistan and materialize dreams of the founding fathers for establishing a welfare state.

The president was speaking at the 29th annual gold medal distribution ceremony, organized by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust for those who made significant efforts for creation of Pakistan.

He said that those who had received medals rendered valuable services and it was of utmost importance to recognize their historical achievements.

"We are very fortunate that we are living in a free and independent state," he said, adding the vision behind the creation of Pakistan was very broad.

He said Sir Syed Ahmad Khan had stressed on acquiring education while Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal talked about forging unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always trusted students and he discouraged sectarianism, he added.

The president said, "Efforts and vision of our forefathers was to get a piece of land from where resurgence of Muslims could take place in light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

"Unfortunately today those signs are not visible which can help materialize the dream of our forefathers."

Dr Arif Alvi said that there was a need to trace history to accomplish the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.

He said, "Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us about forgiveness, unity, justice and all these elements are very essential for establishing a welfare state."

He said that justice was highly needed all over the world so that all humans could be equally treated.

The president said that human mind without ethic and morality would lead to failure, adding that a united community always moved ahead with an objective while hatred ruined everything.

He said that the power of social media could not be denied but it was very regretful that it was a cause of spreading fake news.

Regarding the Palestine issue, he said that the international community should play its role for its durable solution.

Mian Farooq Altaf and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also spoke on the occasion.