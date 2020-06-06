UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed To Fight Coronavirus: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

Collective efforts needed to fight coronavirus: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday thanked healthcare workers as the frontline warriors to fight against the coronavirus and stressed that united efforts would help defeat the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday thanked healthcare workers as the frontline warriors to fight against the coronavirus and stressed that united efforts would help defeat the disease.

Talking in a Radio Pakisran programme , she said the government under sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is keeping a vigilant eye over the current situation.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the nation on board in every decision thus requesting the nation to adopt preventive measures in order to avoid from this pandemic.

All government institutions, especially those responsible for healthcare, have been mobilized and are working to combat the Coronavirus epidemic in accordance with WHO recommendations, she added, She urged that the people should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19 in the country, adding, Masses should strictly follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona virus Replying a question, she explained that Pakistan cannot afford complete lockdown with weak economic situation and revival of economic activities is imperative to save people from dying of hunger and poverty.

Not just Pakistan but other developed countries cannot afford strict lockdown for long.

According to WHO, over 250 million people may die due to hunger in case of lockdown, she mentioned.

Asian Development Bank issued a report in which the strategy of Pakistan to control spread of COVID-19 is declared best in South Asian region, she highlighted.

She further said another challenge that Pakistan is facing at the time is Locust outbreak in different areas of the country.

Every province has to play its part to deal with this specific challenge, she said.

The federal government is determined to compensate the loss to the farmers as a result of locust attack and damaging the crops, she assured.

