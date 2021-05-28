UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Needed To Improve Quality Of Education In Country: Shehzad Rai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Collective efforts needed to improve quality of education in country: Shehzad Rai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Popular singer and social activist Shehzad Rai on Friday said that there was need of collective efforts to improve quality of education and fight against other social evils in the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that so far ghost schools, ghost teachers and capability of teachers, proper school buildings, basic facilities at education institutions are major issues in the interior Sindh and backward areas of the country.

To a question, he said that its an alarming situation and due to Covid-19 around one million school children may drop out.

He said that there was emergency changes needed to promote the literacy rate of the country as education sector has been badly effected after the Covid-19.

Recently Sindh High Court shown serious concern and dissatisfaction over the performance of education system of the province.

He suggested that religious scholars from all school of thoughts come forward and should play their due role for the promotion and increase the literacy rate across the country.

