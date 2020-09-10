Collective efforts needed to improve Sukkur: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that collective efforts were needed to improve the Sukkur as it could not be done alone and asked for advices, cooperation and suggestions for the betterment of the city.

Talking to several delegations, at his office here on Thursday, he said he had to fulfil the responsibility given to him, the work that would be done in coming days be seen by the people.

He said that he has strongly hoped that the positive things happening will be supported in the future as well.