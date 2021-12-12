UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Needed To Make Pakistan Clean, Green: Samina Alvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Sunday stressed the need for collective efforts to make the country clean and green so that the people could live healthy life.

Addressing the event organized by the 'Bloom Pakistan Chapter Lahore' at Lahore Fort, she said that the event was the source of joy for participants and Lahorites, adding that the passion of Bloom Pakistan which it carried for promotion of cultural heritage was highly admirable.

First Lady said that the other chapters of Bloom Pakistan were acknowledged by the people of Pakistan for their pro-environmental initiatives, saying that it was the responsibility of all segments of society to protect heritage in true spirit. She also appreciated the services of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari who is also Chairman of Bloom Pakistan for restoring Lahore Fort Barood Khana (Ammunition Compound) and maintaining its heritage.

Samina Alvi said that she was an active member of flower clubs affiliated with Ikebana International and President of Ikebana Karachi Chapter, adding that she was a member of Flowers Art Society, Ikebana Arts and Peshawar Bloom programme.

She vowed for active participation of everyone in horticulture and green initiatives to maintain a clean environment, asserting that nature played an important role in intellectual and spiritual development of a person and it was important to note that love of nature pleaded to love towards human beings.

She maintained that presence of flowers and beautiful plants not only enhance human spiritual happiness but also plays role in maintaining the temperature, adding that Pakistan had immense natural beauty, flowers and plants of various types at every region which not only enhance the beauty of this region but also plays an important role in economy.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for green and beautiful Pakistan "We have to do our best to motivate every citizen across the country for plantation and protection of heritage." First Lady also appreciated the working of flower activities of the departments and private companies in Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, asserting that everyone should get up to strengthen the country by cleaning and greening it. "Let join hands to make Pakistan beautiful and prosperous" she added.

Later, she along with DG WCLA distributed shields among participants for their initiatives of plantation and beautification.

Those received shields included- Farida Nashtar mother of Bloom Pakistan , Nafeesa Tapal, Gazala Sabahat, Millat Tractor representative Imran Ayub, Ayesha Khan from WCLA, Murtaza Hasnain flower grower of Bloom Pakistan, Abmreen Irfan flower designer, Iram Ahmed, Nazli Asif, Samia Sikandar, Shareen Khan and Iqbal Tahir.

