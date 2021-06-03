Collective efforts needed to overcome poverty alleviation, SDGs, ongoing pandemic: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that gender equality, climate change, poverty alleviation, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and particularly the ongoing pandemic, all are shared challenges that require collective efforts to overcome.

He was addressing a reception hosted in honor of the participants of the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO in Islamabad.

He called for working towards strengthening of economies by enhancing regional connectivity and fostering mutually beneficial strategic partnerships.

Sanjrani said that regional integration and connectivity is the basis of economic growth and development.

"ECO has already been making progress in the field of transport and communications by adopting corridor-based approach and focusing on facilitation of visa and border procedures" he added. He expressed optimism that in near future we will witness enhanced trade, economic and connectivity cooperation between the member countries.

Sanjrani also congratulated the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar for organizing such a thought-provoking event during these crucial times.

It is heartening to see physical inter-parliamentary interactions taking place as the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senate Chairman observed.

He said that the pandemic has provided us with a unique and much needed opportunity to combine our efforts and work together for the creation of a more peaceful, equitable and inclusive world. He emphasized for adopt people centric approach through enhancing inter-parliamentary relations.

He hoped that the outcome of this conference would help in diversifying trade, increase business-to-business contacts, exchange trade delegations, extend visa facilitation, and advance tourism among us and most importantly, ensure that the dividends of these deliberations are reflected in the socio-economic development of our citizens.

The reception was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.