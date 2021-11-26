UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Needed To Prevent TB In Province: Dr Asif

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial TB Control Program Manager Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani and Provincial Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr. Afzal Zarkon on Friday said that all the departments needed to work together for prevention of TB and AIDS in the province.

They expressed these views while addressing a meeting with Provincial TB Control Program and AIDS Control Program, Mercy Corps and SPOs at the meeting.

Dr. Dawood Achakzai, Dr. Khurram Hadi, Dr. Vakil Sherani, Hazrat Bilal, MDR Coordinator Dr. Zafar Khosti, Dr. Bhawal, Dr. KD and Dr. Imdad participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of TB control program and AIDS control program in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers said that TB and AIDS are dangerous diseases and all available resources are being utilized to keep the people safe.

They said that to create awareness among the people about TB and AIDS in the province, walks, seminars are organized from time to time and the people are given awareness on prevention of TB and AIDS.

They said on the special directives of the provincial government and provincial health minister Syed Ehssan Shah, no obstacle will be accepted in ensuring the provision of medical facilities to the people of the province.

