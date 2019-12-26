UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Collective efforts needed to protect children from sexual abuse: Nisa Hashmi

Focal person of Federal Ombudsman and Commissioner for Children Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi Thursday said the children, who were the future of the nation, should be saved from sexual abuse by the public and the stakeholders through collective efforts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Focal person of Federal Ombudsman and Commissioner for Children Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi Thursday said the children, who were the future of the nation, should be saved from sexual abuse by the public and the stakeholders through collective efforts.

Discussing a joint strategy plan of child protection at a ceremony organized by the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Viquar-un-Nisa said to control child harassment was not a single department or specific community's responsibility but it could be ensured through the contribution of public, traders and stakeholders collectively.

She said the Federal Ombudsmen was striving to ensure protection of children from sexual abuse and misconduct. In that regard, comprehensive recommendations for the protection of children had been sent to all institutions and the provincial government departments after the incident of Kasur so that no such incidents should occur in the country in future.

"A centre for the protection of children was established in Kasur taking all the relevant departments, including health, police, law and others on board, which is providing free of cost legal aid to the victims of sexual harassment," she said.

Nisa Hashmi said more than 491 teachers had been trained in collaboration of UNISEF and some non- governmental organizations. About 28 SHOs and several police investigations officers were also imparted training in law matters, community policing and other matters in Kasur for ensuring safety of children.

She said there was lack of knowledge of parents, who did not care for their children playing and wandering outside of the houses. Awareness campaigns should be launched to sensitize the parents on cautionary for the safety of their children.

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove, members of provincial assembly Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Haji Zahid Raki, Zenat Shahwani and Younas Aziz Zehri, IG Prisons Balochistan Malik Muhamamd Yousaf, Deputy Inspector General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Federal Ombudsman Balochistan's Director Ghulam Sarwar Brohi, President of Quetta Commerce and Trade Industry Muhammad Hashim, journalists and civil society members attended the ceremony.

Addressing at the ceremony, Minister Zai Ullah Longove said the provincial government was ready to cooperate with the Federal Ombudsman for the protection of children from abuse and harassmenty.

