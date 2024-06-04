Open Menu

Collective Efforts Needed To Safeguard Planet: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stressed collective action to safeguard the planet.

The Chairman in his message on World Environment Day 2024 stressed the importance of proactive measures in climate adaptation and mitigation for national resilience.

Gilani extended his gratitude and commendation to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their leadership in hosting this year's celebrations, and for their efforts to advance land restoration, combat desertification, and enhance drought resilience.

Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to addressing environmental challenges through initiatives like the Living Indus Initiative, Recharge Pakistan, and the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk reduction initiatives which aimed to restore the ecological health of the Indus River basin, crucial to our population and economy.

The Chairman urged the nation to enhance environmental stewardship by joining hands in addressing the challenges being faced to build a sustainable future.

