Collective efforts needed to tackle challenges: Leghari

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari Saturday called for collective efforts to sort out short- and long-term solutions to tackle the challenges facing the country including economy, food security and climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari Saturday called for collective efforts to sort out short- and long-term solutions to tackle the challenges facing the country including economy, food security and climate change.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the devastating floods had played havoc in the country whereas south Punjab areas had been worst hit by floods in Punjab. Many south Punjab localities had been disconnected as the connecting roads had been destroyed and bridges collapsed and the supply of relief items to such areas had become a real challenge.

He regretted that the Punjab government was seen nowhere to heal the wounds of the affected community, which had lost everything in the floods including agricultural lands, houses, animals, etc.

Awais Leghari said said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been calling for devising a charter of economy in larger national interest as politics was all about serving masses and sitting together to solve problems of people.

He said that the previous PTI government left behind numerous challenges, as they signed a poor deal with the IMF and that too was not followed. A recent report released by the IMF had also indicated that the PTI government did not fulfill the agreement, he added.