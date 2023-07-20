RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Collective efforts were required to provide a conducive environment for empowering women and attracting them to entrepreneurship.

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq said this during an interactive session with the delegation of Shaoor Foundation for education and Awareness (SFEA) and Rawalpindi Women's University who visited RCCI here on Thursday.

He said efforts must be made to improve access to finance, technology, innovation and good governance.

"An environment that enables women entrepreneurs to access the resources and offer the support needed to develop their businesses, scale them up and make them sustainable.

" Saqib added that concerted effort by policymakers, financial institutions, the private sector and women entrepreneurs' networks was required to foster such an ecosystem and multi-sectoral collaboration.

He also briefed the delegation about the current activities of the chamber.

Chairperson Fakhra Shadab, Project Manager SFEA Ms Wardah Iftekhar, and distinguished women members of RCCI were also present.

During the interactive session, suggestions and recommendations were shared to improve the Industry-Academia linkages, networking, training, entrepreneurship and women empowerment.