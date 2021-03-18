Collective efforts require to resolve social problems: KU VC Prof. Dr Khaild Iraqi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The collaboration of academia and industries is essential for the solution of social problems and the linkage between varsities and industries not only helps in identifying the problems but also useful for finding solutions.

To solve our problems we have to share knowledge and learn from each others experiences. Collective efforts are required to resolve our social problems. Identifying problems is easy but without taking concerned bodies on board no one could provide solutions to them.

The collaboration between academia and industries is the best platform for identifying and resolving problems. These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here on Thursday.

He was addressing a seminar on "Poultry and its Meat Consumption", organized by the Department of Food Science and Technology and the World Poultry Science Association at the department's United King Hall.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the audience that recently a Food Industry Specific Innovation Technology Research Park has been established at the department, which aimed to promote joint research for solving social problems by promoting links with industries.

He also appreciated that the department of food science and technology is constantly in touch with the local industry and manufacturing units and said that this could help in providing solutions to our social problems and an important need of the hour.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pakistan Poultry Association Abdul Maroof elaborated on the reasons for the increase in poultry prices, saying that soon after the restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, the prices of poultry have gone up due to an immediate increase in the demand whereas the supply was unable to match the public consumption.

He referred that in the past, wedding ceremonies were used to hold only at night, but now as these functions are taking place in both morning and evening, the demand for chicken meat is constantly increasing and the prices are also increasing due to the non-fulfillment of market demand.

"The reason for the increase in chicken prices in Ramadan is that people consume more meat than vegetables. Prices are mainly dependent on supply and demand. When demand increases and supply decreases, prices increase automatically." Another speaker, the Vice President of the World Poultry Science Association Waqar Alam said that due to the lack of research in the field of poultry in Pakistan, the people are suffering from speculation and hesitation.

The Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Shahina Naz said that according to a survey, 17 grams of meat is consumed per capita in Pakistan while the rate is fixed at 25 grams per capita worldwide.

"People use chicken meat more than red meats and seafood and we should also consume other meats as well as they are also major sources of protein and required by the human's body."The seminar was attended by representatives of PPA, WPSA, poultry feed and vaccine companies as well as representatives of various industries, nutritionists, and doctors.

Later on, the WPSA VP Waqar Alam and the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi signed the memorandum of understanding to promote research in the poultry sector to eliminate the negative perception and inform the public about its benefits or harms.