Collective efforts required to curb menace of begging: IGP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th March, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that collective efforts and joint action plan are needed to curb the menace of begging and to get rid of this social evil.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held here at Central Police Office (CPO) which reviewed the measures against begging activities. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG (Operations) Usman Tipu, former MNA and Patron In-Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan, Member Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights Muhammad Shafique, Members NCRC Dr. Rubina, Deputy Director Child Protection Unit and representatives of Labor Directorate Islamabad attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the anti-begging measures, arrests of beggars’ handlers and steps for rehabilitation of women and children involved in these activities.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ure Rehman said that all relevant departments would have to chalk out a joint action plan and every responsible citizen should step ahead for effective action against the mafia involved in begging.

He said that police can only take action against beggars while rehabilitation and education to the children is the responsibility of other departments.

The crackdown of Islamabad police against beggars is underway and several professional beggars and their handlers have been arrested and sent to jail, he said adding that women and children involved in such activities have been shifted to Child Protection Unit.

Islamabad Police Chief said that relevant federal and provincial departments should play role for rehabilitation of these persons and also for education of children. Such steps would help to discourage and check begging activities, he said and asked participants to give recommendations to get rid of this social evil.

It is to mention that the purpose of this meeting was to suggest steps for eliminating mafia involved in begging and ensure rehabilitation measures for women and children involved in it. The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police against professional beggars and assured their full cooperation to check it.

The IGP stressed for joint efforts to get rid of the begging mafia and said that such interactions as well as meetings should remain continue in future. He also directed SSP (Operations) to continue crackdown against beggars.