UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Required To Improve Public Health:Dr James Blanchard,

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:01 PM

Collective efforts required to improve public health:Dr James Blanchard,

Dr James Blanchard, MD, MPH, PhD from the Center for 'Global Public Health', University of Manitoba said that it was imperative to improve the public health through collective social action to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of 'Gender Equality' and 'Empowerment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Dr James Blanchard, MD, MPH, PhD from the Center for 'Global Public Health', University of Manitoba said that it was imperative to improve the public health through collective social action to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of 'Gender Equality' and 'Empowerment.

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar title "Program on Science & Mental Neutral Child Health", here on Thursday.

Addressing the participant, he said improving health facilities and access to maternal and child health services for rural women.

He said , "we as citizens and educationist should take the responsibility to spread this information to achieve these community development goals".

At the end, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid presented souvenir and thanked Dr. James Blanchard for organizing such an interactive seminar.

She urged all the students to come up with these types of ideas and to work together for the betterment of the Pakistani society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Fatima Jinnah Women University All From

Recent Stories

US Unseals Charges Against Russia Residents Allege ..

15 seconds ago

IOC President on Transfer of Int'l Events From Rus ..

18 seconds ago

Top EU Officials to Visit Turkey to Discuss Cooper ..

22 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates leadership for i ..

26 seconds ago

EU delegation due in Turkey on Friday

5 minutes ago

Brexit Party 'Increasingly Irrelevant' as Leave Su ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.