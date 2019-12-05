Collective efforts required to improve public health:Dr James Blanchard,

(@imziishan)

Dr James Blanchard, MD, MPH, PhD from the Center for 'Global Public Health', University of Manitoba said that it was imperative to improve the public health through collective social action to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of 'Gender Equality' and 'Empowerment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Dr James Blanchard, MD, MPH, PhD from the Center for 'Global Public Health', University of Manitoba said that it was imperative to improve the public health through collective social action to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of 'Gender Equality' and 'Empowerment.

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar title "Program on Science & Mental Neutral Child Health", here on Thursday.

Addressing the participant, he said improving health facilities and access to maternal and child health services for rural women.

He said , "we as citizens and educationist should take the responsibility to spread this information to achieve these community development goals".

At the end, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid presented souvenir and thanked Dr. James Blanchard for organizing such an interactive seminar.

She urged all the students to come up with these types of ideas and to work together for the betterment of the Pakistani society.