Collective Efforts Required To Tackle COVID-19 Situation: Sirajul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:53 PM

Collective efforts required to tackle COVID-19 situation: Sirajul Haq

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said the need of the hour was that besides the federal and provincial governments, all political parties should stand on one page in order to effectively face the situation created by the COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said the need of the hour was that besides the Federal and provincial governments, all political parties should stand on one page in order to effectively face the situation created by the COVID-19.

Addressing the bloggers attached to different institutions via video link on Wednesday , he said that collective political approach could go a long way in finding out solution of every problem.

Sirajul Haq said that lack of harmony among political leaders in the country in this hour of crisis was a tragedy.

He appreciated the media personnel who were trying their best to discharge their professional responsibilities in the prevailing crisis.

He said the intellectuals and journalists, both men and women, could guide the nation in the correction direction. The need of the hour, he said was that the media invited the masses towards Allah Almighty.

He said that about one lakh workers and volunteers of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation in the country were busy in providing relief to the deserving people round the clock.

