Collective Efforts Required To Tackle Flood Devastation: Fazal-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that collective efforts were needed to deal with the destruction caused by floods.

He said this while talking to the media personnel after distributing ration and financial aid among the rain/flood affectees in Larkana.

He agreed that Sindh had been hit hardest by the rains and recent floods in the whole country.

Calling the flood as a national tragedy, Fazal called the nation to collectively deal with it.

"We have to help the flood victims without any discrimination," he stressed.

Chief of JUI-F termed the help extended to flood victims as a national and religious duty in this difficult hour.

He directed JUI-F workers to provide food, accommodation and shelter and other required relief items to the people in flood affected areas.

He said that the government was striving hard and taking measures on its part for the rescue and relief of flood affected people.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that steps were being taken to mobilize the world and arrange funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

He further said the situation had gone beyond human's power or capacity to tackle floods and its related devastation.

The Rain/flood affected people deserved to be helped in all respects, he added.

