DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Wednesday underlined the need for making collective efforts to take the university to new heights of development.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of heads of various departments of the university to discuss issues about academic activities.

He said education was a key to development and every department of the university had to play a role to equip students with a quality education while keeping in view modern-day challenges.

The VC said new programs would be started at the University of Agriculture to enhance opportunities and explore the hidden talents of the youth to keep pace with the changing world and earn a good name for their families and the country.

In this regard, there was a need to maintain a good relationship between teacher and student which would help promote an atmosphere of love and affection and ensure an enabling environment for students to have better learning.

Among others, Registrar Abdul Basit, Additional Registrar Fakhruddin and Director of Administration Farhad Sadozai were present.