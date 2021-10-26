UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Stressed For Eradicating Corruption: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corruption: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday stressed for taking collective efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption as prosperous Pakistan for future generations is possible only through such efforts against corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday stressed for taking collective efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption as prosperous Pakistan for future generations is possible only through such efforts against corruption.

In a statement, he said the perpetrator of corruption not only misuses his status and authority for personal gains but also commits dishonesty.

In other words, an individual, who is entrusted with a duty through corruption abuses his position and uses this position to achieve his personal goals. This includes bribery and financial corruption which is a poison for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the corruption adversely affects the economy, social justice and living standards of the state and it must be eradicated for sustainable socio-economic development and investment.

The NAB chairman said that corruption has become a challenge for the country, sustainable measures have been taken in developed countries through which corruption has come down to a minimum level. After assuming responsibilities in the bureau he had built corruption eradication infrastructure but in developing countries it is still in the formation phase.

The NAB chairman said that money laundering, corruption, misuse of power, assets beyond known sources of income are major challenges in Pakistan.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had warned the nation in the first session of the Constituent Assembly that bribery and corruption is a curse and it is a poison for the nation and we have to deal with it with iron fists.

He said that National Accountability Bureau is committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from Pakistani society. NAB is pursuing a three-pronged strategy, which includes awareness, prevention and enforcement.

He said that along with enforcement, the bureau also focused on awareness and prevention besides devising a way to tackle corruption effectively in the society.

Under the awareness program in universities and colleges across the country, more than 50,000 character building associations have been set up to educate the younger generation about the ill effects of corruption.

The NAB chairman said that in order to make the future of Pakistan bright and radiant, it is very important to educate the youth on this issue and we have to make collective efforts to eradicate corruption.

He said that NAB was adopting the policy of "Accountability for All" and was using all its resources to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and was fully committed to rid Pakistan of corruption. The efforts of NAB have been appreciated by all reputable national and international organizations which is an honor for Pakistan because of NAB.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Ali Jinnah Money All From

Recent Stories

US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for D ..

US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for Darknet Opioid Trafficking- Jus ..

12 seconds ago
 Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; For ..

Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; Former AJK speaker

53 seconds ago
 DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff atten ..

DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff attendance, revenue record

56 seconds ago
 Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of ..

Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Dutch Company Vitol

58 seconds ago
 Germany's BioNTech to build Africa vaccine plant f ..

Germany's BioNTech to build Africa vaccine plant from 2022

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Forei ..

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Foreign Policy, Defense Chiefs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.