Collective efforts stressed for peace during Muharram

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday underlined the need for making collective efforts to maintain peace in the district especially during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing a grand jarga convened to take all stakeholders on board on law and order-related issues in the district in view of Muharram, the federal minister urged people to cooperate with the district administration if they confront any problem, but he added maintaining peace should be a priority.

He said that the provincial government had removed decencies in arrangements with regard to Muharram and was working on its further improvement.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt� Wahid Mehmood speaking on the occasion urged religious leaders of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony and brotherhood for ensuring peace in society especially during Muharram in the district.

The DPO said that Muharram-ul-Haram was the month of reverence and respect for the Muslims of all schools of thought and that Ulema should promote harmony and tolerance during this month especially to help maintain peace, and law and order.

Besides Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Umair Khan, people from different walks of life including religious of different school of thoughts, political leaders, heads of trade unions, representatives of lawyers' community attended the meeting.

The DPO said the purpose of the jirga was to discuss issues with regard to law and order situation in the district in view of Muharram.

Eulogizing services of Pak-Army and Police Force for sake of peace in the country, he said owing to their supreme sacrifices, 'we are now living in peaceful environment.' He urged people and leaders of all schools of thought to continue cooperating with Pak-army and police for peace in the district, adding those elements that spoil peace would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that all agreements should be honored and implemented in letter and spirit, adding no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.

He said that preaching unity and tolerance was a religious duty and efforts should be made to foil designs of anti-social elements which were out to destroy peace in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Umair Khan urged Ulema to exercise tolerance in case someone post hate material on social media.

Later, religious of all schools of thought assured the district administration of their full support in maintaining peace in the district especially during Muharram.