Collective efforts stressed for preventing climate change effects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district administration organized a climate change awareness walk here on Monday.

The walk led by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman began from GPO Chowk and concluded at Haq Nawaz Park with participants carrying banners and placards highlighting the importance of trees and the harmful effects of plastic bags.

Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil, assistant commissioners, students from various schools, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens took part in the walk.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman said "It is essential for citizens to shoulder responsibility to combat the effects of climate change.

She added there was a need to work together to improve our environment to provide our future generations with a pollution-free city.

She urged citizens to reduce the use of plastic bags and participate in cleanliness efforts.

She also appealed to media representatives to promote this awareness campaign on their platforms.

At the end of the walk, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the skating club, where children showcased their skating skills.

