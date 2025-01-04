Collective Efforts Stressed To Combat Pollution
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat environmental pollution.
He highlighted that the administration is actively working to enhance Sargodha's green cover on an emergency basis. The commissioner made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Jinnah Park in Block C of Satellite Town on Saturday.
He underscored the government's commitment to address environmental concerns and revealed that a comprehensive strategy is in place to mitigate pollution. The new parks, he noted, will significantly contribute to increasing Sargodha's green spaces.
Jahazeb Awan further disclosed that a park in Block 32 is also under construction to provide recreational facilities to the city's residents.
Deputy Director Admin & Finance PHA, Shafiq Larhman, briefed the commissioner on the park's development.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by ADC G Umar Farooq, ADC R Fahad Mahmud, Director Waste Management Company Abdul Razaq Dhalloo, and local notables.
The commissioner commended the ongoing efforts to establish parks and green belts and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country's prosperity and security.
