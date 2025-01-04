Open Menu

Collective Efforts Stressed To Combat Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Collective efforts stressed to combat pollution

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat environmental pollution.

He highlighted that the administration is actively working to enhance Sargodha's green cover on an emergency basis. The commissioner made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Jinnah Park in Block C of Satellite Town on Saturday.

He underscored the government's commitment to address environmental concerns and revealed that a comprehensive strategy is in place to mitigate pollution. The new parks, he noted, will significantly contribute to increasing Sargodha's green spaces.

Jahazeb Awan further disclosed that a park in Block 32 is also under construction to provide recreational facilities to the city's residents.

Deputy Director Admin & Finance PHA, Shafiq Larhman, briefed the commissioner on the park's development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ADC G Umar Farooq, ADC R Fahad Mahmud, Director Waste Management Company Abdul Razaq Dhalloo, and local notables.

The commissioner commended the ongoing efforts to establish parks and green belts and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country's prosperity and security.

Related Topics

Company Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

1 hour ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

2 hours ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

2 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

2 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

2 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

3 hours ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

3 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan