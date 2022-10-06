UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Stressed To Control Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Hayyat said on Thursday that collective efforts were needed to control dengue mosquitoes' spread.

Talking to APP here, he said the district administration had taken good measures to tackle the dengue virus, adding that dengue fever had now become a countrywide problem.

He said that to control dengue larvae breeding, we should keep our houses, offices, shops and bazaars clean and dry.

A special ward had also been set up at the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for dengue patients where a team of doctors and paramedical staff were available round-the-clock, he added.

